Saudi Arabia's cave resorts offer unique tourism experience

Nestled amidst the mountains and valleys of Saudi Arabia's southwestern Al-Baha Region, a unique form of tourism is taking shape: cave resorts, Saudi Press Agency reported.

These creative accommodations, carved into the mountainside by local residents, offer visitors a chance to experience living in nature and the beauty of the region.

Shada Al-Asfal Mountain, where the cave resorts are located, is a geological marvel. At over 1,700 meters high, the mountain is one of the oldest geological formations on the planet, dating back 763 million years.

The mountain is home to a variety of natural wonders, including ancient caves that were once inhabited by indigenous people, fascinating rock formations, and stunning waterfalls.

The cave resorts offer guests a chance to explore these natural wonders while enjoying all the comforts of modern living. The caves house bedrooms, kitchens, living areas, and balconies with breathtaking views.

In addition to the stunning scenery, visitors can enjoy a variety of activities, such as hiking, climbing, and biking.

The cave resorts are also a sustainable source of income for the local community. These resorts showcase the beauty of this region, without encroaching on its natural resources.