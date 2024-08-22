EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:43, 22 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports up by 10.5% in Q2 2024

    Saudi Arabia
    Photo: Petra

    Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports increased by 10.5 per cent during the second quarter of 2024, compared to the second quarter of 2023, the General Authority for Statistics (GAS) announced, WAM reports. 

    The International Trade Bulletin for the second quarter of 2024, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), showed that national non-oil exports increased by 1.4 percent, excluding re-exports, and the value of re-exported goods increased by 39.1 percent during the same period.

    The results of the bulletin showed that the value of non-petroleum exports including re-exports increased by 4.3 percent, while commodity exports in the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 0.2 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023, and the value of imports decreased by 5.6 per cent, due to a decrease in petroleum exports by 3.3 percent.

    The proportion of petroleum exports in total exports in the second quarter of 2024 decreased to 75 per cent compared to 77.4 percent in the same quarter of last year.

    Tags:
    Middle East World News Exports
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    x