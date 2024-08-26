Saudi Arabia's ports surge in global rankings, three among top 100 container handlers

The Kingdom's ports have significantly improved their international ranking in annual container handling. According to the recently released "Lloyd's List" report, of the world's top 100 ports, the Kingdom's ports have climbed from the 16th to the 15th position, SPA reports.

Jeddah Islamic Port has made substantial strides, leaping from the 41st to the 32nd place. It handled a remarkable 5,586,074 standard containers in 2023, surpassing the 4,960,120 containers handled in 2022, which represents a growth of 12.6%.

King Abdullah Port also demonstrated significant progress, climbing from the 71st to the 70th place. The port handled 2,929,807 standard containers in 2023, compared to 2,905,306 in 2022, indicating a modest increase of 0.8%.

King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam experienced a more substantial jump, moving from the 90th to the 82nd place. It handled 2,305,811 standard containers in 2023, compared to 2,038,787 in 2022, achieving a notable increase of 13.1%.

Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) President Omar Hariri expressed satisfaction with these achievements in a recently published release, stating: "The substantial growth rates and increased container handling volumes in the Saudi ports underscore the Kingdom's position as a global logistics powerhouse. The ports sector plays a pivotal role in supporting the national economy, enhancing export and trade activities, and facilitating the smooth movement of supply chains. These achievements align with the objectives of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services, as outlined in Vision 2030, and solidify the Kingdom's standing as a global logistics hub."

To further enhance operational efficiency, Mawani has recently concluded a series of development and commercial support contracts for container terminals, worth nearly SAR17 billion. These investments aim to increase the capacity of container terminals, by over 70% at Jeddah Islamic Port and by more than 120% at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.

The Kingdom's continuous progress in the maritime navigation network connectivity index, as recognized in the UNCTAD report, is testament to its strategic logistics partnerships with major international shipping lines.

In 2023, the Kingdom added 31 transcontinental shipping services, signed agreements for six new logistics zones with prominent national and international companies, and inked four contracts for maritime services, totaling investments exceeding SAR1 billion. These initiatives are aligned with the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services, reinforcing the Kingdom's position as a global logistics center.