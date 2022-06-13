Saudi-bound ship carrying thousands of sheep drowned off Sudan’s Red Sea coast

RIYADH. KAZINFORM Around 16,000 sheep aboard an overloaded ship bound for Saudi Arabia have downed off Sudan’s Red Sea coast, Bloomberg reported quoting the Sudanese Exporters’ Association, Arab News reported.

Salih Salah, head of the Sudanese Exporters’ Association, told Bloomberg that the ship sank late Saturday, shortly after setting sail from the eastern Sudanese port of Suakin.

The Sudan Tribune news website, citing officials who wished to stay anonymous, reported that the estimated economic loss due to the accident could be around SR15 million ($4 million).

Salah added that a detailed briefing about the incident would be given soon.



