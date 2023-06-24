Saudi cities' ranking improves on Global Liveability Index

RIYADH. KAZINFORM Riyadh and Jeddah have improved on the Global Liveability Index in an annual report prepared by the Economist Group's Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) in its ranking of 140 cities based on an assessment of stability, culture and environment, education, health care, and infrastructure factors, Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to the index, Riyadh has improved by three places to 103rd, and Jeddah has advanced four places to 107th compared to 2022.

In a bid to achieve the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, the Quality of Life Program seeks to include three Saudi cities among the world's top 100 on liveability indexes by 2030 through improving the quality of life of citizens, residents, visitors and tourists, via providing new options that enhance their participation in cultural, entertainment and sports activities.