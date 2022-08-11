Saudi company ACWA Power to implement RES projects in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with the leadership of the leading Saudi company ACWA Power, Kazinform reports.

A delegation of the Saudi company visited Kazakhstan under the agreements reached during the recent visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Saudi Arabia, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

At the meeting, Mukhtar Tileuberdi noted the growing interest of the global community to the renewable energy sources and the readiness of the Kazakh side to provide all-round support to the Saudi company in implementation of the projects.

During the visit, the representatives of ACWA Power held negotiations with the top officials of the Kazakh Ministry of Energy, Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund and Astana International Financial Centre to discuss the investment projects in details.

ACWA Power whose investment portfolio amounts to nearly $70 bln specializes in assembly of special installations for green energy generation and water desalination.

Power plants generating solar, geothermal and wind energy as well as recycling waste to energy successfully operate today in 13 countries including the regions of Middle East, North Africa, Southern Africa and Sout-East Asia.









Photo: gov.kz







