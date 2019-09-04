Saudi company keen on establishing coop with Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On September 3, 2019 Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Berik Aryn had a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Almarai Co JSC Georges P Schorderet, Kazinform reports.

The parties discussed the opportunities of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Almarai Company through the establishment of joint enterprises for manufacturing food products, poultry meat and dairy products, the MFA press service says.

Berik Aryn told Georges P Schorderet about Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector and the measures launched by the Government on its development. He also informed of the preferences and benefits offered to foreign investors in Kazakhstan and submitted a number of agro-industrial projects for consideration.

The diplomat also informed of the activity of the Islamic Organization for Food Security established on the initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and the opportunities of interaction within the Organization.

Almarai CEO expressed interest in agricultural and agro-industrial complex of Kazakhstan and existing investment opportunities. He expressed readiness to study the opportunities of establishment of mutually beneficial collaboration with Kazakhstan.

At the end of the meeting it was agreed that a delegation of Almarai would visit Kazakhstan to participate in the 1st meeting of the Kazakh-Saudi Business Council slated for fall 2019 in Nur-Sultan.

Founded in 1977, Almarai Company is the largest producer and distributor of foods products in the Middle East.