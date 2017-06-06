Saudi GACA cancels Qatar Airways licenses, closes offices in Kingdom

RIYADH. KAZINFORM Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation, GACA, has decided to cancel all licenses granted to Qatar Airways, close all its offices in the Kingdom within 48 hours from the date of the announcement and withdraw the licenses granted by the authority to all Qatar Airways employees, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

GACA has called on all passengers who have purchased tickets to and from Qatar to communicate with the airlines or travel agents to regain tickets or receive compensation.

According to SPA, the decision is as a result of the statement issued by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to sever diplomatic and consular relations with the State of Qatar, and in reference to a circular issued by GACA on Monday banning all Qatari airlines and aircraft from landing at the Kingdom's airports or crossing its airspace.



Source: WAM .