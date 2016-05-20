RIYADH. KAZINFORM - A groom in Saudi Arabia filed for divorce minutes after his wedding when his bride refused to put down her cell phone and pay attention to him, local media reported Tuesday.

The couple retired to a hotel room following the ceremony, where a relative said the unnamed woman rebuffed the man's intimate advances.



The bride said she wanted to respond to her friends' texts and other messages congratulating them on their wedding, according to Fox News citing Gulf News.

"The groom asked her to delay the messages, but she refused and became angry," the relative added. "When he asked her if her friends were more important than he was, the bride answered that they were."



The argument quickly escalated before the groom demanded a divorce. A reconciliation committee agreed to take the case to see whether the husband and wife could resolve their differences. But the groom insisted he wanted the marriage to end.



The case reflects a growing divorce rate among newlyweds in Saudi Arabia, a legal expert told local media.



"Misunderstandings, differences in views and the easy approach to marriage without a deep appreciation of the responsibilities are among the major causes for divorce among young people," Ahmad Al Maabi said. "Marriages are bound to fail when there are no robust foundations or trust."