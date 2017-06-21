Saudi King appoints son Mohammad Bin Salman as new Crown Prince

RIYADH. KAZINFORM - Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has fired crown prince Muhammad Bin Nayef, replacing him with own son Mohammad Bin Salman, according to the king's decree, Sputnik reports.

Mohammad Bin Salman, 31, the deputy crown prince and Saudi Arabia's defense minister, was named the new crown prince instead of Muhammad Bin Nayef.



The Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported that Muhammad Bin Nayef has also lost the post of the interior minister.