EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:41, 21 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Saudi King appoints son Mohammad Bin Salman as new Crown Prince

    None
    None
    RIYADH. KAZINFORM - Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has fired crown prince Muhammad Bin Nayef, replacing him with own son Mohammad Bin Salman, according to the king's decree, Sputnik reports. 

    Mohammad Bin Salman, 31, the deputy crown prince and Saudi Arabia's defense minister, was named the new crown prince instead of Muhammad Bin Nayef.

    The Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported that Muhammad Bin Nayef has also lost the post of the interior minister.

     

     

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!