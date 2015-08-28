Saudi king to visit US

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Saudi King Salman will visit the U.S. early next month, the White House said Thursday.

"President (Barack) Obama will host Saudi King Salman bin Abd al Aziz at the White House on Friday, Sept. 4," according to a statement that said the two leaders will discuss a range of issues including "conflicts in Yemen and Syria, and steps to counter Iran's destabilizing activities".

The trip will be Salman's first visit to Washington since he ascended the throne in January.

There have been speculation that the king declined to attend a Camp David summit of Gulf leaders hosted by Obama in May because of Washington's insistence on nuclear talks with Iran. But Salman's office said he was unable to attend due to health concerns, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.