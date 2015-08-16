Saudi man invents tech to break down fats

RIYADH. KAZINFORM - A group of local companies have expressed interest in a new biotechnology that breaks down the composition of an animal fat, crude oil or any petrochemical products. Ibrahim Alalim, a Saudi who invented the technique, recently met the officials of one of the companies that have welcomed the invention.

"The company officials are conducting further investigations into the new technology and are also trying to find out if a similar biotechnology exists anywhere else in the world," he told Arab News on Friday. The biotechnology involves a liquid extract called Al Raheef, which is made from vegetables, and is instrumental in coming up with products that will be useful in cleaning utensils, floors and marble. If an agreement can be reached, a new company will be formed for the new biotechnology, The Arab News reports. Alalim said that the formation of a company would come in the wake of interest shown by local and foreign companies in the new discovery. A few weeks ago, he was in Kuwait to discuss with the officials of an oil company about the new biotechnology. "I met with the company officials and they were excited about it. However, no final agreement has been reached yet." Alalim said that a big oil company in the Kingdom has also expressed interest in the biotechnology to help with cleaning oil spills.