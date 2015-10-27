Saudi Prince arrested on private plane with 2 tons of drugs

BEIRUT. KAZINFORM - The Saudi prince and four of his companions are being questioned by Lebanese authorities in connection with the haul.

A Saudi Prince identified as Abdul Muhsin bin Waleed Abdul Aziz has been arrested at Beirut International Airport after authorities discovered two tons of illicit drugs on board his private jet, Lebanon's Al-Manar Television reported.

The Saudi prince and four of his companions are being questioned by authorities in connection with the haul which is said to be have been hidden in packages and trunks which bore "belongs to Prince Abdul Muhsin bin Waleed Abdul Aziz" labels.

Al-Ahed news website has said the Saudi prince has also had cocaine in his possession for personal use. Source: Iran Front Page