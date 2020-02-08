Saudi Tour stage 4. Gidich sprints to strong 3rd place in fast finale

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM After the day’s breakaway was caught, teams started to form their lead-out for their sprinters. Astana Pro Team put in a strong ride to deliver their sprinter Yevgeniy Gidich perfectly. In a fast bunch sprint the Kazakh rider gave his all and powered to a strong third place. Unfortunately, Hernando Bohorquez was involved in a crash in the finale, but luckily no serious injuries were recorded.

The penultimate stage of the Saudi Tour started at the Wadi Namar Park and had its big showdown at the Al Mazuhimiya King Saud University after 137 challenging kilometers, Astana Pro Team press service informs.

As usual a group of riders built the day’s break and was gone for most of the stage before the peloton caught the escapees shortly before the finale. The race tackled the Qiddiya climb, where the race fell into pieces. Yuriy Natarov represented the Astana Pro Team colors in the first chasing group and showed a good performance.

The race went on fire as two riders pulled away in the last 6 kilometers, while Astana Pro Team stayed together in the reduced bunch, working for their sprinter Yevgeniy Gidich. As expected it all came back together as the race headed into the final stretch of the day. The Kazakh team did a stellar job in delivering their sprinter into a perfect position. In a fast bunch sprint, Yevgeniy Gidich gave his all and raced to a strong third place.

Unfortunately, teammate Hernando Bohorquez was involved in a crash on the last roundabout, but he managed to get back on the bike, finishing the stage some minutes later.

Tomorrow’s final stage takes the riders from the Princess Nourah University to Al Masmak over 144 kilometers.