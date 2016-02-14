EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:45, 14 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Saudi warplanes may come to Turkey within days: Turkish FM

    None
    None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Saudi Arabian military jets could arrive in Turkey in the next few days to carry out missions against the Islamic State (IS) militants group, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Saturday.

    The aircraft are likely to be based at the Incirlik air base in Turkey's southern Adana province, from which many U.S. bombers have been bombing the IS areas in Syria, Xinhua reports.

    Cavusoglu said it was not certain how many Saudi warplanes would be based in Turkey.

    "Because this is our common struggle ... Saudi Arabia also wanted to send aircraft and join the air operations," he added.

    As Syrian government forces are making gains lately on the battlegrounds, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and others have voiced readiness to deepen their military intervention in the war-torn country.

    A Saudi military spokesman has pledged to send in ground troops in case of the U.S.-led coalition's agreement to launch a ground operation in Syria, while the UAE has agreed to dispatch special forces there, as claimed by U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter.

    The Russian Defense Ministry claimed early this month that it had "reasonable grounds to suspect intensive training in Turkey for a military invasion" into Syrian.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!