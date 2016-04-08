Saul Alvarez confident fight with Golovkin will happen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBC middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez has shared his thoughts on a mandatory fight with fellow middleweight champion Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin with Fighthype.com.

According to Canelo, the fight will happen, and when it happens he will be focused on Triple G.



"I'm just doing my career... that fight will happen when it's supposed to happen... Right now I'm fully focused on what I'm doing and what I have in front of me. When Gennady is in front of me, that's when I'll focus on him. People will always talk. First they said that Cotto was going to beat me and that I had to beat him. I beat him now and now they put another fighter. That's how this is. It's a never ending story," Canelo told Fighthype.com.



Source: Sports.kz