Saul Alvarez: Golovkin has easy opponents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former world champion Mexican Saul Alvarez criticized the level of the opponents of WBA, WBC, IBO and IBF champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin. It should be noted that Alvarez had a chance to fight Golovkin, but he decided to vacate the belt of the WBC.

"All his opponents are really easy. He never fought someone who's really tough and would make him reach a new level," Alvarez noted.

Alvarez thinks that the situation regarding his fight against Amir Khan is different comparing to the fight between Gennady Golovkin and Kell Brook.

"The main difference is that Brook moves up two weight classes and Amir Khan moved up one," Alvarez says.