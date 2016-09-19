Saul Alvarez ready to fight in Golovkin's division

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez claims he will move up to the middleweight division to fight the best boxers there, Sports.kz reports.

"I'm going to sit down with my team. We've always said all along that if I ever leave the 154-pound division, I'm going to leave as champion. I think I did it. We'll see. This might've been my last fight at 154. I'll fight the best, all the best champions at 160," Canelo said after knocking out British boxer Liam Smith in the ninth round of their fight this past Saturday.



Recall that Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin holds four out of five belts in the middleweight division. Golovkin is the WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion. Brit Billy Joe Saunders holds the WBO middleweight title.