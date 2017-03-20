Saunders ready to fight Golovkin in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British boxer and WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (24-0, 12 KOs) is ready to fight middleweight king Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) anywhere, even in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"I'll travel anywhere to fight him, I'm not bothered about fighting him in Kazakhstan, I'll fight him in a field for all I care. Golovkin is strong but he can be outboxed. A boxer always beats a puncher and he has never faced anyone as awkward or tricky as me. I've seen faults and flaws in him that I know I can take advantage of. I want to see how good I really am. In my own head, I know I am capable of beating him. I am in my prime and ready to take on the best. I want to give the fans what they want to see. He wants the WBO belt and I have it. I am willing to put it on the line," Saunders told Boxingscene.com.



Earlier it was reported that Golovkin vs. Saunders fight may take place in Astana in June within the framework of the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017. Another most likely venue is London.