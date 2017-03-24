Saunders to Golovkin: Stop wasting time, let's fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (24-0, 12 KOs) told ESPN what he's going to do with the money for potential unification fight against Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) and challenged the undefeated middleweight champion from Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"From what my management have told me about the talks, I've nothing to object against. It's not about the money for me; it's about the challenge. Every penny I earn from this fight, I'll give to my dad. I don't want a penny of it. I want to go and prove the world wrong. Let everyone doubt me. I'll prove to the world what I can do, and there's no better place to do that than in his backyard. That will get me fired up even more. I watched the Jacobs fight yesterday, and I think I can undo something in Golovkin and get the win. I know what I can do to beat Golovkin, and that's why I didn't stay up to watch that fight," Saunder told ESPN.



According to the British boxer, if you stand in from of Golovkin to have a punch-up, then you're asking for trouble.



"You've got to be very clever against someone like Golovkin, and I believe he's never been in the ring with someone with as much ringcraft as I've got. My message to him is this: ‘You can keep going on about how you want all the belts, but it's put up or shut up now. You either want to fight me in June or not. You've been mentioning my name, and I'll happily, happily oblige you with a fight. Let's stop wasting time and let's go," he added.