ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (23-0, 12 KOs) talked about possible fight against WBA and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan and a rematch with Chris Eubank Jr. with The Sun.

"I'm going to jump straight into the big fight. My part is all done, signed and in the post, so hopefully we'll get it on. It's either a big rematch or Golovkin. If it's a second fight with Eubank, I'll smash him to pieces. He won't lay a glove on me - bet your house on it," he told The Sun.

"As for Golovkin, to be the best you've got to beat the best. On paper, he's 10 times better than me, but on the night I'll test myself to see how good I am. Am I the best? Can I be undisputed champion of the world? We'll see. Anybody who faces Golovkin is beaten before they get in the ring. He's in everybody's head. If I'm in with Golovkin, I wouldn't give a s**t. Win, lose or draw, I'll go in there to fight," the British boxing machine added.

Source: Sports.kz