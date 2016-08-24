Saunders wants to face winner of Golovkin-Brook fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British boxer Billy Joe Saunders shared his opinion on his next potential opponents, Sports.kz informs.

"The next big fight is a fight at 160 pounds - Golovkin-Brook. If Canelo does not want to fight me I will fight the winner of this fight. Be sure I am going to do it. Regarding Eubank Jr. I can say that his father wants too much money for a fight against me or Golovkin. Nobody wil ever work with them," Saunders said.

As earlier reported, the Golovkin-Brook fight will be held in London on September 10.