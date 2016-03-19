EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:55, 19 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Saunders wants to get Golovkin at Wembley Stadium

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM WBO middleweight champion, 26-year-old British boxer Billy Joe Saunders (23-0, 12 KOs) will defend his title April 30 in London, Great Britain.

    His opponent is 31-year-old Ukrainian sportsman Maksim Bursak. According to Saunders, he would like to meet also the world’s best middleweight fighter Gennady Golovkin.

    "Now I have become a world champion. I've grown in myself and grown in my beliefs. There are no invincible fighters, just remember Tyson Fury who proved it. If I could get Golovkin at Wembley, I would show the world that I can beat the best," www.allboxing.ru cites Saunders.

    Tags:
    Sport Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!