Sauvage manager called information about arrest of Liliya Rakh rumours

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Manager of Sauvage boutique in Almaty, Balzhan Karimbekova, told that Liliya Rakh was on vacation at the moment.

"All boutiques are working. We have 13 boutiques and all of them are open. Liliya is on vacation now. The information about her arrest on the Internet is rumours. She is returning later this month. We have several events scheduled for the end of the month," she told.

According to the information of the Almaty court, well-known businesswoman Liliya Rakh has been arrested and will be in custody for two months.

As was earlier informed, Liliya Rakh was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a person in collusion with a group of individuals and using life-threatening force motivated by greed.