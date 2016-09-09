Save in gold, says Kazakhstan National Bank

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Bank offers Kazakhstanis to invest in gold to save their earnings, chief banker of the country Daniyar Akishev said at the Government's enlarged meeting on Friday.

"We would like to offer the population to buy gold which can become an alternative to foreign currency. The National Bank will ensure liquidity of the market to enable the people to buy and sell gold when they want," Akishev noted.



According to him, the National Bank plans to popularize fine gold bullions along with gold and silver coins.