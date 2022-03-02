Sayassat Nurbek elected Majilis deputy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Sayassat Nurbek was elected as Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Sayassat Nurbek was sworn in as a deputy and stated that it is a great responsibility and honor to work with Majilis deputies for the benefit of the people.

For his part, Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov congratulated the newly elected deputy and wished him successful work.

Sayassat Nurbek also joined the Chamber's Committee on Social and Cultural Development.



