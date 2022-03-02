EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:15, 02 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Sayassat Nurbek elected Majilis deputy

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Sayassat Nurbek was elected as Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Sayassat Nurbek was sworn in as a deputy and stated that it is a great responsibility and honor to work with Majilis deputies for the benefit of the people.

    For his part, Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov congratulated the newly elected deputy and wished him successful work.

    Sayassat Nurbek also joined the Chamber's Committee on Social and Cultural Development.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Parliament Majilis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!