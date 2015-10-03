Sberank plans to fully recover funds for Transaero aircraft leasing

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Sberbank plans to fully recover funds for Transaero aircraft leasing, Chief Executive Officer of Russia's top lender Herman Gref said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Friday.

"I think we'll fully recover leasing of aircraft. We now have 4 wide-body jets and 1 narrow-body jet, another is expected within days. Currently, we're engaged in transferring those planes to other companies, and we're trying to sell new jets on the international market. We have one offer on purchase of one of our jets," he said. Gref added that the issue is about the company's bankruptcies. "All creditors, including Sberbank, will file claims first on indebtedness recovery and then on bankruptcy," he said. Earlier Russian top private lender Alfa-Bank announced intention to file Transaero bankruptcy claim. On Friday, Chief Executive Officers of Sberbank and VTB Herman Gref and Andrey Kostin said in Sochi they're ready to file Transaero bankruptcy claims. The company's total debt stands at around 250 bln rubles ($3.7 bln), with Sberbank, VTB, VEB development bank, Gazprombank being the main creditors. Source: TASS