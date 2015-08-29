Sberbank raider in Moscow steals $153,000

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A criminal has made an armed raid on an office of Russian state savings bank Sberbank in Moscow and stolen a bag containing 10 million rubles ($153,000), TASS reported citing a law enforcement spokesman.

An unknown assailant broke into the office, located southeast of downtown Moscow on Volgogradsky Avenue, on Friday evening, wounded a bank employee from a rubber-bullet handgun, stole the money from the cash department and escaped. The injured woman was hospitalized. "According to a statement from the bank administration, the robber took 10 million rubles. Law enforcers have yet been unable to detain the criminal yet, operatives are studying recordings from video surveillance cameras," the spokesman said. The police confirmed that the financial institution was robbed. "Investigative and operative activities are underway to catch the criminal," the police said.