EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 22 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Scarlet fever cases grow 14-fold in N Kazakhstan

    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Chief sanitary doctor of North Kazakhstan Asset Zhumatayev told the akimat meeting about the epidemiological situation in the region, Kazinform reports.

    For the past 8 months there were recorded no 54 infections and infestations, including vaccine-preventable diseases and highly infectious diseases, typhoid, paratyphoid, meningococcosis, black fever, and malaria.

    21 infections and infestations morbidity rate decreased as compared to the same period of the previous year.

    The same time scarlet fever cases grew 14-fold, chicken pox threefold, flu by 27 cases and TB infections increased by 27%.


    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!