SCAT aircraft heading for Almaty returns to Astana after 'technical issue'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The SCAT aircraft that was flying en route Astana-Almaty had to return to the Kazakh capital due to a technical fault, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the airline, unstable operation of the altitude system forced the aircraft to return.

"The plane operating flight DV 704 from Astana to Almaty, took off as scheduled. Having reached the flight level, the altitude equipment instability indication popped up. So as to follow the established safety requirements, the aircraft commander decided to return to the departure airport," SCAT airline stated.

The airline's press service says that the company used a reserve aircraft to continue the flight. For the moment, the passengers have already departed to Almaty.

"The airline apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates your understanding with regard to the situation that occurred. Your safety is our priority," the official statement reads.