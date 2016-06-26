SCAT Airline’s Flight Department Director V.Artemenko detained over CRJ-200 jet crash released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Director of the Flight Department of Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines Vyacheslav Artemenko, sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment has been released, Kazinform learnt from SCAT PR Manager Victoriya Ulyanova, who posted this information on her Facebook account.

According to the post, an appeal hearing on Artemeko’s case took place at Almaty Court on June 24. As per the court’s decision, he was released. Moreover, all flight work restrictions imposed on him were removed.

Recall that Artemenko was found guilty in committing crimes stipulated in Article 295, paragraph 3 of Kazakhstan’s Criminal Code. He was sentenced to 5-year imprisonment.

Recall that CRJ-200 jet belonging to SCAT Airlines downed January 29, 2013 in 5 km from Almaty city. The plane carrying 16 passengers and 5 crew members was flying from Kokshetau to Almaty. All the people who were onboard died.