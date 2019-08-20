EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:39, 20 August 2019 | GMT +6

    SCAT airplane made emergency landing at Nur-Sultan Airport

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM SCAT airplane made an emergency landing at the Nur-Sultan International Airport on Monday at 04:58pm, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Civil Aviation Committee, flight VSV464 operated by SCAT was en-route Sanya (China) - Nur-Sultan. As per preliminary information provided by the air traffic control service, parts of rubber were found on the runway. As a result of collision with an unknown object, the upper layers of the back wheels of the left main gear were damaged.

    The plane safely landed at the Airport of Nur-Sultan. 7 crew members and 234 passengers were onboard the aircraft.

    An investigation is underway.

    Tags:
    Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!