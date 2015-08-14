EN
    17:59, 14 August 2015 | GMT +6

    SCAT delayed two Almaty-Antalya flights

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The passengers of two charter flights operated by SCAT could not depart to Antalya from Almaty today.

    According to SCAT official representative Viktoriya Ulyanova, the planes should have departed to Turkey at 5:50 a.m. August 14, but the flights were delayed because of late arrival of the aircraft at the base. "One plane has already landed. The second one will fly at 21:30. Those passengers who could not return home have been provided with meal," she added.

