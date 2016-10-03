SCAT: Sochi-Almaty flight delayed for 5 hours

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Sochi-Almaty flight operated by SCAT air line was delayed for over 5 hours, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

According to SCAT spokesperson Viktoriya Ulyanova, the flight was delayed for 5 hours and 20 minutes.



Earlier social media users claimed that Kazakhstanis were unable to leave Sochi for 7 hours.



"The flight from Almaty to Aktau was delayed initially... Still waiting for the flight to arrive [in Sochi]," Kazakhstanis who were trapped at an airport in Sochi shared via social media.