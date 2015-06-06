EN
    10:12, 06 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Scattered hail to batter regions of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains and stiff wind are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today, June 6. Only southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Meteorologists also predict that scattered hail will batter Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions. Extreme heat will take hold of Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, parts of Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. High fire hazard will persist in Almaty, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.

