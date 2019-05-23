EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:43, 23 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Scattered rains, gusty winds predicted in Kazakhstan on May 23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On Thursday, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rain across Kazakhstan only, except for the western and southern parts of the country. Patchy fog, thunderstorm, strong winds, are expected, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions will see a thunderstorm and a gusty wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second. In addition, it may hail.

    A thunderstorm and a 15-20 mps wind are expected in Atyrau region.

    In Mangistau region, there will be a wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps, hail, and a thunderstorm.

    The wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps in Turkestan, Pavlodar, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan regions. Besides, patchy fog is expected in Zhambyl region. Pavlodar region will see a thunderstorm.

    Kostanay region will see a thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind.

    Patches of fog are predicted in Karaganda region.

    It is noteworthy that there is still a high risk of wildfire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Almaty, and Aktobe regions.

