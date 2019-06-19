Scattered rains, strong winds predicted in Kazakhstan on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On June 19, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause scattered rains across Kazakhstan, except for the southern and southwestern regions, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

Patchy fog and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second are expected in North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

In East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions, there will be a 15-20 mps wind and, perhaps, hail.



In Almaty, Akmola, Turkestan, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions, the wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps.



Mangistau region will see intense heat. It should be mentioned that there is a high risk of wildfire in Mangistau, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Almaty, and Kostanay regions.