    15:07, 15 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Scattered showers, fervent heat expected in parts of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers are forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan in next three days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Heavy downpours are expected in eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan on June 16.

    According to the national weather agency, summerlike weather and warmer temperatures of up to +25, +30°C will settle in in the north and center of the country.

    Fervent heat will grip the south of Karaganda region where the mercury will climb to +35°C.


