Scattered showers, fervent heat forecast for Kazakhstan July 23

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most of Kazakhstan will see scattered showers with thunderstorms and stiff wind on Saturday, July 23. Chances of hail will be high in western Kazakhstan. Only the south, southeast and center of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, south of Almaty, Kostanay, and Mangistau regions.

Fervent heat will scorch south of Aktobe region.

Strong heat is expected to grip most of Zhambyl, south of Kyzylorda, west of Turkistan, south and center of Zhetysu, north of Almaty regions.