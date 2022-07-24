EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:09, 24 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Scattered showers forecast for eastern, western Kazakhstan

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for northern, eastern and western Kazakhstan on July 24, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Aktau: partly cloudy, showers, 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 9-14 mps, chances of thunderstorm and hail.

    Aktobe: partly cloudy, showers, thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind. Fervent heat of 35°C in the south.

    Atyrau: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind, chances of thunderstorm.

    Zhezkazgan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind, scorching heat of +41,+43°C in the north and east.

    Karaganda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind.

    Kokshetau: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.

    Konayev: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind, fervent heat of +40, +43°C.

    Kostanay: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.

    Kyzylorda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 18 mps wind, scorching heat of +44°C.

    Pavlodar: partly cloudy, thunderstorm, 9-14 mps wind.

    Petropavl (Petropavlovsk): partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind, chances of thunderstorm.

    Semey: partly cloudy, thunderstorm, 9-14 mps wind, chances of thunderstorm and hail, fervent heat of +35°C in the south.

    Taldykorgan: sunny, no precipitation.

    Taraz: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind, scorching heat of +44°C in the west and south.

    Turkistan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 8-13 mps wind, fervent heat.

    Oral (Uralsk): partly cloudy, showers, thunderstorm, 9-14 mps wind, chances of thunderstorm, hail, and squall.

    Oskemen (Ust-Kamenogorsk): partly cloudy, showers, thunderstorm, 5-10 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps, chances of hail and squall.

    Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 7-12 mps wind.

    Almaty: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 2-7 mps wind, strong heat.

    Shymkent: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 8-13 mps wind, fervent heat.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!