Scattered showers forecast for eastern, western Kazakhstan
Aktau: partly cloudy, showers, 9-14 mps wind with gusts of 9-14 mps, chances of thunderstorm and hail.
Aktobe: partly cloudy, showers, thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind. Fervent heat of 35°C in the south.
Atyrau: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind, chances of thunderstorm.
Zhezkazgan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind, scorching heat of +41,+43°C in the north and east.
Karaganda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind.
Kokshetau: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.
Konayev: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind, fervent heat of +40, +43°C.
Kostanay: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.
Kyzylorda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 18 mps wind, scorching heat of +44°C.
Pavlodar: partly cloudy, thunderstorm, 9-14 mps wind.
Petropavl (Petropavlovsk): partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind, chances of thunderstorm.
Semey: partly cloudy, thunderstorm, 9-14 mps wind, chances of thunderstorm and hail, fervent heat of +35°C in the south.
Taldykorgan: sunny, no precipitation.
Taraz: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind, scorching heat of +44°C in the west and south.
Turkistan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 8-13 mps wind, fervent heat.
Oral (Uralsk): partly cloudy, showers, thunderstorm, 9-14 mps wind, chances of thunderstorm, hail, and squall.
Oskemen (Ust-Kamenogorsk): partly cloudy, showers, thunderstorm, 5-10 mps wind with gusts of 15-20 mps, chances of hail and squall.
Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 7-12 mps wind.
Almaty: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 2-7 mps wind, strong heat.
Shymkent: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 8-13 mps wind, fervent heat.