Scattered showers forecast for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers with thunderstorms and gusty wind are forecast for three upcoming days in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Kahydromet.

Chances of heavy downpour and hail will be high in western Kazakhstan on July 1. Weather without precipitation is expected in the center and north of the country.

Mets predict that temperature will gradually rise to +25, +30°C in the north and +33, +38°C in the south.