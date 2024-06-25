Scattered showers, thunderstorm, gusting wind to hit Kazakhstan in Jul

Northwestern parts of Kazakhstan will see rainy weather in the last decade of June, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and gusting wind are forecast in this period.

Temperatures will be at +18+25°C in western regions. Fervent heatwave up to +33+38 will grip northern areas. Temperatures in eastern, central, southern and southeastern regions will surge to +36+43°C.

Scattered showers with thunderstorm, gusting wind and hail will hit most parts of Kazakhstan in July. Thundershowers are expected in western and southern regions. Temperatures may rise to +35+38°C in western and southern areas, sometimes reaching +40+45°C. Meanwhile, the mercury will be at +25+38°C in northern, central and eastern parts.