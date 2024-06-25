EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:15, 25 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Scattered showers, thunderstorm, gusting wind to hit Kazakhstan in Jul

    Intermittent rain, thunderstorm, gusting wind to hit Kazakhstan in Jul
    Photo credit: Adlet Beremkulov/Kazinform

    Northwestern parts of Kazakhstan will see rainy weather in the last decade of June, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

    Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and gusting wind are forecast in this period.

    Temperatures will be at +18+25°C in western regions. Fervent heatwave up to +33+38 will grip northern areas. Temperatures in eastern, central, southern and southeastern regions will surge to +36+43°C.

    Scattered showers with thunderstorm, gusting wind and hail will hit most parts of Kazakhstan in July. Thundershowers are expected in western and southern regions. Temperatures may rise to +35+38°C in western and southern areas, sometimes reaching +40+45°C. Meanwhile, the mercury will be at +25+38°C in northern, central and eastern parts.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Weather in Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!