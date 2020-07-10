EN
    12:38, 10 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Scattered showers to douse Kazakhstan this weekend

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will bring scattered showers with thunderstorms to Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service, scattered showers with thunderstorms will douse the country on July 11.

    On July 12-13, temperature may rise. Chances of precipitation will be low into the weekend.

    Only the east of Kazakhstan will see pouring rains, squall, gusty wind, and hail locally.

    Fervent heat will persist in western Kazakhstan.

    Kazhydromet
