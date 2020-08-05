EN
    15:00, 05 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Scattered showers to douse most of Kazakhstan through Friday

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will see inclement weather conditions in three upcoming days, August 6-8, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Meteorologists predict that scattered showers with thunderstorms will douse most regions of the country through Friday. They will turn into heavy downpours in the west and northwest of Kazakhstan.

    Probability of squall and hail will be high countrywide.

    Only southeastern Kazakhstan will experience weather with no precipitation. Weather conditions are expected to worsen in northern and central Kazakhstan on August 7-8. Wind will also gust up in the south and southeast of Kazakhstan bringing dust storms to those portions of the country.


