Scattered showers with hail forecast for N Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Northwestern, northern and central Kazakhstan are to be doused by rains today, September 11. Other regions of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, according to Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts up to 15-22 mps will batter Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Aktobe, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions. It will be windy in North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Kostanay regions as well. Hail is forecast for Kostanay, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions. Meteorologists predict that extreme heat may take hold of East Kazakhstan region. High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.