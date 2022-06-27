EN
    11:26, 27 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Scattered showers with thunderstorms in store for Kazakhstan June 28-30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers are forecast for parts of Kazakhstan on June 28-30, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, northwestern cyclone shifting to the northern, western and eastern regions of Kazakhstan will cause scattered showers with thunderstorms there.

    Heavy downpour is predicted to douse northern Kazakhstan on June 29 and eastern Kazakhstan on June 30. Gusty wind and colder temperature are expected as well.

    Only the west of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.


