Scattered thunderstorms expected in Kazakhstan on June 16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered thunderstorms and hail are to hit the west, north, and mountainous areas of the southeast of Kazakhstan due to the weather fronts on June 16. The remaining parts are to see the weather mostly without precipitation, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet, the country is to brace in places for high wind, bringing dust tides to the south. Fog is to coat the coastlines of the southwest at night and in the morning.

Zhambyl region is to see wind at 15-20mps, gusting up to 23mps, as well as squall and hail in the mountainous areas.

Wind at 15-23mps with dust tides is expected to sweep locally across Turkestan region as well as Kyzylorda region at daytime.

15-20mps wind is forecast in places for West Kazakhstan region as well as Atyrau region at daytime. West Kazakhstan region is also to brace for hail.

Wind at 15-20mps is predicted here and there for Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions during the day as well as North Kazakhstan region, where it is to bring squall.

Fog is to blanket in places Mangistau region at night and in the morning.

Heatwave is to hit Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions, locally North Kazakhstan region, and the south of Karaganda region during the day.

High fire hazard is to persist in Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Turkestan regions as well as in places in Zhambyl, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda regions, in some areas of Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, West Kazakhstan regions.