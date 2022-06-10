Schéhérazade and Chopiniana delighted Turkestan and Shymkent

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM Astana Opera has completed its tour to Turkestan and Shymkent. The ballet company of the capital’s opera house performed here for the first time, so the interest in the tour was huge. Four days: June 4, 5, 7 and 8 became a celebration of high art for the Turkestan and Shymkent audiences, Kazinform learned from the Astana Opera press office.

«I am very grateful to Astana Opera for coming to our holy city and organizing such a wonderful evening. The performance, the music and the experience we had were great. It is clear that the artistic director of the ballet company Altynai Asylmuratova and the dancers made the greatest possible effort. Having watched the ballet Schéhérazade and the gala program, I was once again convinced that the art of Kazakh ballet is at a high level. I wish the team creative success, let the dancers continue to bring fame the art of the Kazakh people,» emphasized Bagila Mustafayeva, PhD.

«I really liked today’s performance. It was especially interesting to watch a true masterpiece of the 20th century, a ballet about love, Schéhérazade. The ballet company is magnificent,» said Aigerim Narymbetova, a resident of the Sauran region.

Aliya Berdikulova, a resident of the Turkestan region, was also pleased with the performance of the capital’s ballet dancers. «I want to thank everyone who came to our city. You gave us unforgettable emotions, great mood. The Gala Ballet program was wonderfully comprised, and the dancers’ technique is incredible, especially the soloist Sultanbek Gumar, who performed the number Qily Zaman. He was able to convey the meaning of the dance with every movement, every gesture. Astana Opera also has a wonderful corps de ballet.»

World ballet star, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova, who develops classical and modern choreographic repertoire at Astana Opera, is also known for her exclusive author’s gala ballet programs. This season alone, she offered the capital’s theatregoers about two dozen wonderful Gala evenings. Altynai Asylmuratova did not make an exception for the audiences of Turkestan and Shymkent.

Thus, the artistic director of the ballet company, in addition to the one-act ballets included in the program, all four days surprised the residents and guests of Turkestan and Shymkent with a filigree kaleidoscope of concert numbers that united ballet stars and young promising dancers. A wonderful teacher makes every effort to develop the abilities of her students – a new generation of dancers, so that in the future they can join the plethora of stars of choreographic art of Kazakhstan.

At the Turkestan Music and Drama Theatre, the team also presented a 20th century masterpiece – the ballet Schéhérazade by the brilliant choreographer Michel Fokine to the music by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. Fokine’s romantic ballet masterpiece Chopiniana to the music by Frédéric Chopin opened the performances at the «Turkestan» concert hall in Shymkent.

Journalists from Turkestan and Shymkent showed an unprecedented interest in the tour: in the hall one could meet almost everyone who covers cultural issues in these cities, they did not miss a single evening, comparing the casts of performers. The media covered various aspects of the performances, celebrating each soloist for their individuality and acting skills. No one went unnoticed and unmarked: Aigerim Beketayeva, Madina Basbayeva and Anel Rustemova were called incredibly graceful. Yerkin Rakhmatullayev, Olzhas Tarlanov, Serik Nakyspekov demonstrated the power of male ballet.

Everyone unanimously called the corps de ballet in Chopiniana unparalleled and incomparable and were absolutely captivated by the performances of Astana Opera’s principal dancer Bakhtiyar Adamzhan in the gala program and in the ballet Schéhérazade. His stage partner, Anastasia Zaklinskaya, was compared with the embodiment of grace, able to feel and convey every nuance of her heroine’s character.

As for the audience, it enthusiastically greeted the entire tour program. During the premiere number An Old Photograph to the music by Dmitri Shostakovich, the viewers warmly thanked the performers Nurai Nursafina and Alexander Kornilov with applause.

The Tatar Dance from Boris Asafiev’s ballet The Fountain of Bakhchisarai (Kuat Karibayev and ballet dancers), the Indian Dance from Ludwig Minkus’ ballet La Bayadère (Yerkezhan Zhunussova, Zhanibek Akhmediyev, Bostan Kozhabekov and ballet dancers) were accompanied by shouts of «Bravo». At the end of the ballet evening, the audience did not want to leave the hall and did not let the dancers leave the stage with their thunderous applause.

Thus, Astana Opera’s summer tour became not just one of the cultural events, but marked the most important event for the entire region and confirmed the high level of professionalism of the ballet company of the capital’s opera house.