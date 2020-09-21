EN
    20:14, 21 September 2020 | GMT +6

    'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession,' 'Watchmen' dominate historic Emmys

    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM Disinfection of envelopes in front of the cameras, live COVID-19 testing and messengers wearing decontamination suits to deliver awards -- the pandemic turned out to be the protagonist of the 72nd Emmy Awards celebrated virtually Sunday.

    «Welcome to the Pandemmys,» presenter Jimmy Kimmel joked from the nearly empty Staples Center at the beginning of a gala in which most of the guests joined from sofas at home, some alone, some with their family and others having parties in front of a webcam, EFE-EPA reports.


    World News Entertainment
