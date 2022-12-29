School bus driver dies in road accident in Aktobe rgn, no children onboard

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – A school bus driver, 62, died as a result of a road accident in Aktobe region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

A 62-year-old driver of PAZ school bus died after failing to yield to a DAF truck moving on the main road. The accident occurred on Aktobe-Astrakhan road last evening.

There were no children onboard of the bus.

A pretrial investigation has been launched.

Photo: polisia.kz